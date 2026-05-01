BrokenLore: DON’T PLAY Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Serafini Productions has announced first-person psychological horror game, BrokenLore: DON’T PLAY, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

BrokenLore: DON’T PLAY is a first-person psychological horror game that follows Hideo, a young hikikomori obsessed with video games and the need for recognition. When he receives a mysterious experimental console in the mail, he decides to play it, convinced it could change his life.

But each level brings increasingly unsettling consequences into the real world. His apartment begins to shift, time starts to distort, and something dark slowly emerges as the line between what he plays and what he lives begins to break down.

Across five levels that draw Hideo deeper into his obsession, BrokenLore: DON’T PLAY takes him on a disturbing psychological descent, exploring themes of alienation, the need for validation, and identity loss.

In this new installment, players will once again encounter familiar characters:

Hideo (this time as the protagonist)

Shinji (the protagonist of BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH)

BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH) Junko (the protagonist of BrokenLore: DON’T LIE)

Key Features

Face five increasingly disturbing levels of a mysterious experimental game, each with its own rules, mechanics, and hidden dangers.

Survive the consequences in the real world as your apartment slowly transforms after every session. What once felt familiar begins to change into something else entirely.

Immerse yourself in a first-person psychological horror experience featuring hyper-realistic visuals and relentless tension.

Uncover new fragments of the BrokenLore saga and piece together the mystery behind Elysium.

About the Series

BrokenLore: DON’T PLAY is part of the BrokenLore saga, a psychological horror anthology where each game stands on its own, yet hides fragments of a deeper truth. Through secrets, environments, and hidden details, every chapter reveals pieces of an unseen narrative, slowly forming the larger mystery known as Elysium.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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