Echo Generation 2 Launches May 27 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Developer Cococucumber announced the cyberpunk turn-based RPG, Echo Generation 2, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 27.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Echo Generation 2 is a turn-based science-fiction deckbuilding RPG from the creators of the award-winning Echo Generation (Best Indie Game, Best Narrative, Best Soundtrack).

You are Jack, an ordinary dad on an extraordinary mission, who’s been trapped in a mysterious new dimension. Lost among the stars, you set out on a journey to find a way home, armed with your wits, your crew, and a killer deck of cards.

Build powerful decks, summon quirky allies, and face off against cosmic creatures in a mix of turn-based combat, deckbuilding strategy, and science-fiction adventure.

Deal the cards. Defy the cosmos. Embrace the adventure.

Echo Generation Sequel… or Prequel?

Uncover Jack’s missing years and learn how his story connects (or begins?) with Echo Generation. Time doesn’t always play fair when you’re trapped between dimensions.

Build Your Deck

Collect and customize over 100 unique cards for Jack, Noliva, and Bulder. Craft deadly combos, unleash powerful attacks, and adapt your strategy for every alien encounter.

Summon Your Crew

Complete dangerous quests to recruit strange and wonderful allies. Summon them in battle for powerful assists and wild card synergies.

Retro 3D Pixel Aesthetic

Immerse yourself in a stunningly upgraded voxel art style: Crisp, colorful, and nostalgically crunchy, blending retro charm with modern polish.

Turn Up the Synths

Cruise through the cosmos to an 80s-inspired analog synth soundtrack by Pusher, returning from the original game with an all-new interstellar score.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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