Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition Out Now for Switch 2 - News

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Developer Survios announced the horror first-person shooter, Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition, is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 via the eShop for $19.99. It is also planned to release for the PlayStation 4 in the "near future."

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2025.

View the Switch 2 launch trailer below:

Read details on the Switch 2 version below:

New to the Nintendo Switch 2 edition, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition optimizes the functionality of the console’s mouse controls. When a Joy-Con is detached and placed on a surface, the game instantly switches to precision mouse aiming with no settings changes required, enabling players with more accurate controls and better aim.

True to the Alien franchise, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition captures the raw horror so viscerally captured by the films. Players step into the boots of rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks in a terrifying story set between the Alien and Aliens films. While investigating a distress call on the remote planet Purdan, Zula uncovers a secret Gemini Exoplanet Solutions blacksite facility overrun by Xenomorphs. Aided by her synthetic companion, Davis 01, Zula must fight to survive against the ferocious and unpredictable threat of the Xenomorph incursion.

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition delivers a cinematic action-horror experience with stunning visuals, 3D audio, Joy-Con mouse controller integration, and more, all of which combine to make players feel like they’ve truly entered the world of Alien.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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