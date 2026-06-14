Forgotlings Launches June 18 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher Hitcents and developer Throughline Games announced the 2D cinematic side-scrolling action adventure game, Forgotlings, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 18.

The game first released for PC on February 17.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Forgotlings is a breathtaking cinematic action adventure set in an enchanted realm inhabited by lost things searching for a purpose. Journey to distant corners of our collective memories and unite warring tribes against a mysterious looming threat to their existence.

A wholly original storyworld filled with wonder and imagination awaits your discovery.

Key Features:

Travel the lands as Fig, a gifted posing doll, and captain of the sentient ship Volare.

Bandits and critters lurk in the wilderness – Be stealthy or confront enemies head-on.

Connect with forgotlings from various tribes through conversation or challenge them to a game of INA—a popular pastime in the world of forgotlings!

Full voice-acting bring characters and moments to life together with a beautifully haunting score featuring the renowned ensemble Theatre of Voices.

Choose your destination in your quest to unite all things lost in this semi-open world Metroidvania.

Thousands of hand-drawn animation frames and beautifully realized environments makes you feel as if you’re playing an animated movie.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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