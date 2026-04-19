Hela Title Changed to Hela: of Mice & Magic - News

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Publisher Knights Peak Games and developer Windup Games announced the Hela has been renamed to Hela: of Mice & Magic.

Hela: of Mice & Magic will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2026.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The new title, Hela: of Mice & Magic, reflects the heart and soul of the game. While Hela has always been about the bond between a kind witch and her tiny, brave familiars, the addition of “of Mice & Magic” underscores the two unique pillars of the adventure: the extraordinary abilities of the mice and the enchanting magic that weaves through every corner of the world. This name change is more than just a new label, it’s a celebration of the game’s core themes of friendship, discovery, and the wonder of nature. It invites players to step into a world where even the smallest creatures can achieve great things through courage, teamwork, and a touch of magic.

With the help of a magical froggy backpack players explore this breathtaking world, uncovering its secrets, restoring its balance—and make new friends along the journey. In Hela: of Mice & Magic, nature is far more than a mere backdrop, but a living presence, shaped by music and sound design into something that feels almost like a character in its own right. It reflects the values closest to the hearts of the development team: a deep respect for nature, a commitment to living in harmony with the land, and the importance of taking time to slow down, breathe, and fully absorb the beauty around us.

The nature in Hela: of Mice & Magic also offers space for exploration, experimentation, and play. It is a place where small discoveries can spark joy, where players can pause and leave the worries of everyday life behind, and where the creatures of the forest may become companions along the way. It is a major part of a story about balance, about harmony, and about the quiet magic of a world that invites players to reconnect with what truly matters.

While the music of Hela: of Mice & Magic tells another huge part of the story. It responds to the world around the players without ever overpowering it. Each area of the map has its own distinct theme, with melodies and instruments that reflect the characters and creatures players can encounter. Near homes and settlements, the music is rich and clear, while in the forest, it becomes more atmospheric, leaving room for silence and the natural sounds of the world. This careful balance ensures that the music enhances the sense of immersion, allowing players to feel truly connected to the environment.

Hela: of Mice & Magic blends exploration, cooperation, and a deep love for nature. With a soundtrack composed by Frida Johansson and Henrik Oja, renowned for their work on the Unravel series, the game invites players to slow down, take a breath, and rediscover what truly matters.

In Hela: of Mice & Magic, players take on the role of a small but agile mouse, helping a kind, wary witch care for the land she has protected for generations. Explore alone or together across various environments like forests, meadows, wetlands, and burrows. The witch provides the player with a backpack infused with magic, enabling them to explore further, reach higher, and interact with the world in new, and sometimes relaxing ways.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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