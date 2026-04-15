NITRO GEN OMEGA Launches May 12 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

/ 625 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer DESTINYbit announced the sandbox tactical RPG, NITRO GEN OMEGA, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on May 12 For $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A world ruled by machines.

Humanity has lost the war. The wastelands are now crawling with rogue AI and scavenging war machines. You and your mercenary crew fight to survive, taking on contracts from the last remaining cities built high above the wasteland.

Explore the Wasteland

Fly across a massive open world filled with settlements, machine lairs, quests, and unexpected events.

Take on contracts, recruit new pilots, and shape your crew’s legend one battle at a time.

Cinematic Turn-Based Battles

Plan your moves during the Planning Phase, then watch your strategy unfold in fully animated, anime-inspired combat sequences.

Injuries, panic, and breakdowns can strike at any moment—but so can heroism.

Create and Command Your Crew

Create and recruit your crew. Command a four-pilot squad, each controlling a different Mech subsystem.

Dodge, fire, deploy coolant, or unleash special tactics using the game’s unique Timeline System, where every second counts and every action shapes the flow of battle.

Life Aboard the Airship

Between missions, your airship becomes home.

Cook, train, or relax as your pilots bond, form rivalries, and grow through their experiences.

Each relationship influences how they fight—and how they survive.

Customize and Evolve

Collect and assemble Mech parts to build your perfect war machine.

Balance protection, heat, and ammo to match your playstyle, and unlock new Mech frames with unique strengths and loadouts.

Every Decision Matters

Your Mech can be rebuilt—your pilots cannot.

Manage morale and fatigue, face the consequences of your choices, and discover who you and your crew truly are in a world on the brink.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles