Top Hat Studios Showcase Set for April 21 - News

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Top Hat Studio announced it will host Top Hat Studios Presents: Spring Showcase 2026 on April 21 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature updates on games from Top Hat Studios. This includes new trailers, publishing announcements, release dates, demo launches, and other surprises.

Confirmed games includes MOTORSLICE, Well Dweller, and BECROWNED, as well as several unannounced projects and debuts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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