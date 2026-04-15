Console Archives Ishin no Arashi Launches April 16 for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

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Developer Hamster announced Console Archives Ishin no Arashi will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on April 16 for $7.99 / 800 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Ishin no Arashi was released by Koei in 1990 for an 8-bit home console.

Step into the role of a Bakumatsu-era patriot in this historical simulation game, where you engage in fierce debates with feudal lords and key figures across Japan to win them over to your ideology and lead the nation toward a new dawn.

Experience the thrill of moving history not just with swordsmanship, but through intellect and passion! Prevail in the clash of opposing ideals and survive the chaotic upheaval of the shogunate’s final days!

The Console Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing masterpieces released on various home game consoles, allowing players to easily enjoy them on the latest hardware.

The series is packed with convenient features, including customizable button layouts and screen settings, as well as the ability to save and load at any point.

Whether you played them back in the day or are experiencing them for the first time, please enjoy the masterpieces that shaped the history of console gaming!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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