Total Chaos Launches April 29 for Switch 2 - News

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Publisher Apogee Entertainment and developer Trigger Happy Interactive announced the psychological survival horror game, Total Chaos, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in North America on April 29 for $24.99, and in other regions in the coming days.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store.

View the Switch 2 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Total Chaos is a pulse-pounding, atmospheric nightmare that blends hallmarks of different eras of survival horror. It pulls players into the abyss of Fort Oasis, a desolate wasteland once considered paradise by its coal-mining community. A shadow looms over the island, evoking a sense of madness that can only be described as the feeling of being constantly watched. Monstrosities lurk around every corner of the island’s heart, trapping anybody daring enough to enter the void. While shooting and bludgeoning through these twisted foes, players will unearth fragments of forgotten lives to piece together the chilling mystery of Fort Oasis’ demise (and their connection to it) before their sanity runs dry.

What began as an award-winning total conversion mod of DOOM II has now evolved into a fully standalone title, boasting a spine-tingling atmosphere and an aggressively uneasy tension throughout. Developer Sam Prebble leveraged his game (Turbo Overkill) and Hollywood (Avatar, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Rise of the Planet of the Apes) visual effects talents to deliver a full-scale survival horror experience that gnaws away at players’ sense of safety.

Total Chaos on Nintendo Switch 2 runs at 1080p in docked mode and 720p in handheld mode, with selectable performance and unlocked-framerate modes targeting 60 frames per second. The game supports Joy-Con 2 mouse and gyro controls. Total Chaos on Nintendo Switch 2 will also launch with the latest game content introduced with the recently released New Game+ update, including an alternate ending, a new stalker enemy type (The Hunter), and more.

Immersive Atmosphere

Explore the decayed ruins of Fort Oasis across nine harrowing chapters, each drenched in dread, plunging you deeper into its oppressive, decaying world.

Environmental Storytelling

Uncover the island’s darkest secrets and confront your own fractured past through cryptic notes, haunting visuals, and unsettling encounters.

Crafting for Survival

Build and upgrade weapons using scavenged materials to stand a chance against the relentless terrors stalking you.

Face Freakish Foes

Engage against horrific creatures, each with their own deadly behaviors and strategies.

Resource Management

Navigate a deep inventory system where every item matters—your survival hinges on careful choices, crafting the perfect weapon, and quick thinking on the fly.

A Haunting Original Soundtrack

Total Chaos features an original theme and end credits track by legendary Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka, joined by original Total Chaos mod composers Jason Dagenet and William Braddell, and Apogee’s music team, Chipper Hammond, Tim Stoney, and Mathieu Hallouin. Together, they’ve crafted an ambient, nightmare-inducing soundscape that blurs the line between music and madness.

New Game+

Upon completing the game, start over to experience expanded story content, an alternate ending, new death animations, and unexplored locations—all while a persistent stalker, The Hunter, tracks your every move.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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