Road to Vostok and Soulmask Debut on the Steam Charts, Forza Horizon 6 Pre-Orders Take 3rd - Sales

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Crimson Desert has once again taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 16, 2026, which ended April 14, 2026.

There was two new releases in the top 10 this week with Road to Vostok debuting in seventh place and Soulmask debuting in eighth place.

Slay the Spire 2 remained in second place, while the pre-orders for Forza Horizon 6 raced up to third place. Resident Evil 4 dropped one spot to fourth place and GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- re-entered the charts in fifth place.

EA Sports FC 26 is in sixth place, Dead by Daylight is in ninth place, and ARC Raiders rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Crimson Desert Slay the Spire 2 Forza Horizon 6 - Pre-orders Resident Evil 4 GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- EA Sports FC 26 Road to Vostok - NEW Soulmask - NEW Dead by Daylight ARC Raiders

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Warframe Apex Legends Crimson Desert Slay the Spire 2 Marvel Rivals Forza Horizon 6 - Pre-orders Resident Evil 4 War Thunder

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 15, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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