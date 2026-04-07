Crimson Desert Tops the Steam Charts, RACCOIN: Coin Pusher Roguelike Debuts in 6th - Sales

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Crimson Desert has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 15, 2026, which ended April 7, 2026.

There was one new release in the top 10 this week with RACCOIN: Coin Pusher Roguelike debuting in sixth place.

Resident Evil 4 and Gray Zone Warfare shot up the charts this week to take third and fourth places, respectively. ARC Raiders is up one spot to fifth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 fell two spots to seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced remained in eighth place. NBA 2K26 and Call of Duty took ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Crimson Desert Slay the Spire 2 Resident Evil 4 Gray Zone Warfare ARC Raiders RACCOIN: Coin Pusher Roguelike - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced NBA 2K26 Call of Duty

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Crimson Desert Apex Legends Slay the Spire 2 Resident Evil 4 Gray Zone Warfare Where Winds Meet Warframe Marvel Rivals ARC Raiders

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 14, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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