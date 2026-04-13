GTA Online Has Nearly 10 Million Weekly Active Users and Earns Nearly $1.3 Million Daily - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 1,552 Views
Hacker group ShinyHunters after threatening to release stolen information from Grand Theft Auto 6 developer Rockstar Games if a ransom was unpaid has now started leaking the data. The data posted so far includes information on Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.
Grand Theft Auto Online has had nearly 10 million weekly active users across all platforms, while Red Dead Online has averaged a little below one million weekly active users.
Grand Theft Auto Online averages $1.32 million in revenue per day and $9.59 million on average each week for the period from September 2025 to April 2026. Red Dead Online from June 2024 to April 2026 has averaged $0.51 million per week. This comes out to an average of just below $500 million per year for Grand Theft Auto Online and about $26 million for Red Dead Online.
The PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto Online has 3,474,021 weekly active users, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 1,889,729 users, the Xbox Series X|S with 1,129,023 users, the Xbox One with 1,026,695 users, and PC with 894,621. This does mean that about 35 percent of Grand Theft Auto Online users are still playing on a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Here is the leaked data via ResetEra:
Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online Revenue:
|Metric
|RDO
|GTAO
|Data period
|Jun 2024 – Apr 2026
|Sep 2025 – Apr 2026
|Avg weekly revenue
|$507,193
|$9,592,109
|Avg daily revenue
|N/A
|$1,319,322
|Min weekly revenue
|$316,112
|$4,799,298
|Max weekly revenue
|$868,069
|$27,889,761
|Annualized estimate
|~$26.4M/year
|~$498.8M/year
Grand Theft Auto Online Revenue by Stream:
|Stream
|Avg/week
|Avg/day
|Share
|Shark Cards
|$7,328,653
|$974,589
|~74%
|GTA+ Membership
|$2,262,725
|$344,501
|~26%
|Total
|$9,592,109
|$1,319,322
|100%
Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online Player Activity:
|Metric
|RDO (weekly avg)
|GTAO (weekly avg)
|GTAO (daily avg)
|Active users
|969,848
|9,937,747
|4,003,514
|New users
|123,748
|464,316
|64,868
|Paying users
|~15,289
|393,402
|65,187
|Min active users
|704,729
|6,923,389
|2,920,159
|Max active users
|1,295,690
|15,437,856
|5,614,172
Grand Theft Auto Online Platform Breakdown (avg/week):
|Platform
|Weekly Active Users
|Weekly Bookings
|PS5
|3,474,021
|$4,486,346
|PS4
|1,889,729
|$973,308
|Xbox Series X
|1,129,023
|$1,867,947
|Xbox One
|1,026,695
|$918,373
|PC
|894,621
|$264,273
Grand Theft Auto Online Top Countries by Total Bookings:
|Rank
|Country
|Total Bookings
|1
|United States
|$153,075,600
|2
|United Kingdom
|$25,174,080
|3
|Germany
|$15,733,390
|4
|Australia
|$8,950,261
|5
|France
|$8,738,318
|6
|Canada
|$8,560,592
|7
|Netherlands
|$4,522,773
|8
|Switzerland
|$3,717,664
|9
|Italy
|$3,478,350
|10
|Spain
|$2,762,780
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Only like what? Half a billion a year? Pathetic.
Let me know when GTA 6/Online is making 1.3million a minute.
If all this is true it's totally bonkers. 1.3M a day on the final sunset of this game... Can't even begin to imagine the daily number in the peak era of GTA Online.
Surprised at the amount of shark cards. I thought that model was obsolete and GTA+ was the money printer now.
35% of players coming from last gen platforms is very interesting information, and also the really low PC player count compared to other platforms.
RDO I thought was dead, but looking at these numbers I would guess GTA Online is just too big.
I highly doubt this is anywhere near the final sunset of the game.
Yes GTA6 is imminent but Rockstar are very unlikely to shut GTA Online down when 6 comes out, especially with the income its making.
Yes it will likely lose some players but many games continue to exist after sequels are released.
Only real issue is if there’s a new GTA Online that supplants it.
You know what, I just took a look at Steam Charts, and I seem to have misremembered. I thought the game had notably more active players before, which is what I meant by it having a final sunset now as the final update approaches, but it turns out the engagement on Steam hasn't dropped significantly (Legacy lost players who moved to Enhanced but the total sum is more or less as good as previous years).
Assuming Steam's charts are a representative sample and PC players have similar behavior to console players, the "sunset" may slowly begin only after the final update in June drops and GTA VI comes out with its own Online, as you say.
" 35% of players coming from last gen platforms is very interesting information, and also the really low PC player count compared to other platforms."
Kids of people who don't want to or can't afford current gens stupid prices, I would think Fortnite player ratios could be similar and PC players I feel are less casual and therefore move on to other games more often.
Fair! But I would have thought PC being cross-generational would be a big advantage in its favor. The game isn't all that demanding, either, there's not much of a hardware barrier. You could run it just fine with a mid-range GPU from 2013 (I know I did back then).
Interesting that the PS4 has more active players for GtA Online but the Xbox Series earns more per week, with the PS4 earning similar to the Xbox One.