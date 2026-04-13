GTA Online Has Nearly 10 Million Weekly Active Users and Earns Nearly $1.3 Million Daily - News

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Hacker group ShinyHunters after threatening to release stolen information from Grand Theft Auto 6 developer Rockstar Games if a ransom was unpaid has now started leaking the data. The data posted so far includes information on Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.

Grand Theft Auto Online has had nearly 10 million weekly active users across all platforms, while Red Dead Online has averaged a little below one million weekly active users.

Grand Theft Auto Online averages $1.32 million in revenue per day and $9.59 million on average each week for the period from September 2025 to April 2026. Red Dead Online from June 2024 to April 2026 has averaged $0.51 million per week. This comes out to an average of just below $500 million per year for Grand Theft Auto Online and about $26 million for Red Dead Online.

The PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto Online has 3,474,021 weekly active users, followed by the PlayStation 4 with 1,889,729 users, the Xbox Series X|S with 1,129,023 users, the Xbox One with 1,026,695 users, and PC with 894,621. This does mean that about 35 percent of Grand Theft Auto Online users are still playing on a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here is the leaked data via ResetEra:

Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online Revenue:

Metric RDO GTAO Data period Jun 2024 – Apr 2026 Sep 2025 – Apr 2026 Avg weekly revenue $507,193 $9,592,109 Avg daily revenue N/A $1,319,322 Min weekly revenue $316,112 $4,799,298 Max weekly revenue $868,069 $27,889,761 Annualized estimate ~$26.4M/year ~$498.8M/year



Grand Theft Auto Online Revenue by Stream:

Stream Avg/week Avg/day Share Shark Cards $7,328,653 $974,589 ~74% GTA+ Membership $2,262,725 $344,501 ~26% Total $9,592,109 $1,319,322 100%



Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online Player Activity:

Metric RDO (weekly avg) GTAO (weekly avg) GTAO (daily avg) Active users 969,848 9,937,747 4,003,514 New users 123,748 464,316 64,868 Paying users ~15,289 393,402 65,187 Min active users 704,729 6,923,389 2,920,159 Max active users 1,295,690 15,437,856 5,614,172



Grand Theft Auto Online Platform Breakdown (avg/week):

Platform Weekly Active Users Weekly Bookings PS5 3,474,021 $4,486,346 PS4 1,889,729 $973,308 Xbox Series X 1,129,023 $1,867,947 Xbox One 1,026,695 $918,373 PC 894,621 $264,273



Grand Theft Auto Online Top Countries by Total Bookings:

Rank Country Total Bookings 1 United States $153,075,600 2 United Kingdom $25,174,080 3 Germany $15,733,390 4 Australia $8,950,261 5 France $8,738,318 6 Canada $8,560,592 7 Netherlands $4,522,773 8 Switzerland $3,717,664 9 Italy $3,478,350 10 Spain $2,762,780

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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