Warhammer Classics to Restore Over 20 Warhammer Games on Steam - News

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SNEG in partnership with Games Workshop and a variety of publishers and developers has announced Warhammer Classics.

Warhammer Classics will see over 20 Warhammer games released on Steam. This includes seven new games on Steam and 12 returning games. Each title has been updated to run on modern PCs.

"Warhammer Classics is more than a collection of re-releases," said SNEG director Oleg Klapovskiy. "It’s a clear statement of intent: that Warhammer‘s foundational games matter, and that they are worth preserving, celebrated, and reintroduced to a global PC audience.

"With so many titles lost to time and outdated hardware, Warhammer Classics was created to safeguard this legacy for future generations. Warhammer has a long history on PC, and we’re committed to ensuring the platform remains central to its long-term stewardship, giving these games renewed life for years to come."

View the PC launch trailer below:

Here are the seven games coming to Steam for the first time:

Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat

Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate

Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War

Warhammer: Dark Omen

Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior

Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition

Here are the 12 returning games to Steam:

Space Hulk Space Hulk: Ascension Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach Talisman: Horus Heresy Talisman: Origins Man O' War: Corsair – Warhammer Naval Battles Warhammer Quest Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion Chainsaw Warrior Chainsaw Warrior: Lords of Night

All of these titles are available today with a limited time discount and bundles for one week.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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