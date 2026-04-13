Rockstar Has Been Hacked Again, Hacking Group to Release Stolen Data - News

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Rockstar Games in a statement to Kotaku confirmed it was hit by a data breach. This is the second time in three years Rockstar has been targeted by hackers.

"We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach," said a Rockstar spokesperson. "This incident has no impact on our organization or our players."

Hacker group ShinyHunters, which claims to be the ones who stole the information, is asking Rockstar for a digital ransom to be paid by April 14 or it will leak the data. The hacking group told the BBC it will leak the data has their demands have not been met.

Law enforcement advice worldwide is to not pay cybercriminal ransoms as there are no guarantees the hackers would delete the stolen data.

The next game from Rockstar, Grand Theft Auto VI, is set to launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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