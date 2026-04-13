Overwatch Launches April 14 for Switch 2 - News

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Blizzard Entertainment announced Overwatch, previously known as Overwatch 2, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 14.

The Switch 2 version of the game will feature better visuals and higher fidelity audio when compared to the Switch version. It will also run up to 60 frames per second in both docked and handheld modes.

Overwatch is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

Reign of Talon - Season 2 of Overwatch called Summit will start on the same day of the Switch 2 release and feature the following content:

New DPS Hero: Sierra

Sierra hits the roster and she’s built different. As Head of Security at Watchpoint: Grand Mesa, she defended against Talon, bridging her fight into the present story.

She's also carrying an impactful past—her mother was the first test subject in the Soldier Enhancement Program. Sierra has spent years searching for answers, and the trail leads directly to Jack Morrison and Gabriel Reyes. She joins Overwatch under one condition: tell her everything they know.

Sierra is upbeat and proud while staying positive, passionate, and able to adapt under pressure. Her driven energy keeps things moving and people rally behind her, on and off the battlefield. Armed with her rifle, a combat drone called Dorothy, and sharp wit for days, you'll help push Overwatch onward to victory.

Operation: Grand Mesa Event

Sierra's arrival comes with a dedicated three-week event set in the aftermath of her stand against Talon. Rather than just showing you her story, Operation: Grand Mesa lets you earn the journey for a stronger sense of who Sierra is and why the location matters. You’ll play your matches and complete curated challenges to unlock lore as you go. And of course, there’s loot to chase.

The event unfolds across four distinct beats that you can track through a unique UI, so you always know how far you are and what's yet to come. Rewards include Voice Lines, an Icon, a Name Card, a rare Title, a Spray, Battle Pass Tier Skips, and Loot Boxes.

Join Operation: Grand Mesa and step into Sierra’s story from season launch tomorrow until May 4!

Post Match Accolades

Get ready to give credit where it’s due; Post Match Accolades are back!

Post Match Accolades let you recognize impact beyond the battle. After Play of the Game, you’ll have a short window to vote for the teammate or opponent who really stood out, with the MVP getting a dynamic, animated spotlight before the match wraps. You can even choose to join voice chat once the victory lineup appears, for a communal handoff into that MVP moment. Vote for things like great sportsmanship, team player, clutch saves, game-changing pressure… the little things that win matches but don’t always show up in the raw stats and deserve some time to shine too.

It's a unique feature that makes matches feel more personal, prestigious, and more than a score screen.

Antarctic Peninsula Map Rework

The Antarctica Peninsula has been reworked to create cleaner engagements, smooth out team pushes, and make meaningful flank routes throughout the arctic tundra.

Icebreaker now features stronger ship theming, streamlined flanks, and new alternate paths that move naturally toward the point.

Research Station opens its main choke and adds a new backside flank, for better options to push and apply pressure.

Underground has been updated with higher ceilings, simplified layouts, and clearer staging areas to improve visibility and overall fight flow.

Mythic Skins

Volted Overdrive Soldier: 76 Hero Skin

Enter a high-voltage future fantasy with Soldier: 76’s first Mythic skin! Volted Overdrive gives you some grit along with sleek cybernetic upgrades across four tiers of customizable effects that let you choose exactly how electric you want to look.

Level 1 unlocks an Ability VFX Toggle that adds a biotech feel to your arsenal.

unlocks an Ability VFX Toggle that adds a biotech feel to your arsenal. Level 2 adds two additional hairstyles, for you to dispense justice in style.

adds two additional hairstyles, for you to dispense justice in style. Level 3 introduces red/black and white/blue colorways, augmenting your cybernetic details so you can glow with dangerous intent or bright appeal.

introduces red/black and white/blue colorways, augmenting your cybernetic details so you can glow with dangerous intent or bright appeal. Level 4 unlocks the Ambient VFX Toggle, making sparks fly to solidify your Mythic battlefield presence.

Sumi-ichimonji Genji Weapon Skin

Wield ink and steel with Genji’s Mythic Sumi-ichimonji Weapon Skin, the ultimate symbol of strength to cut down your enemies! Blending traditional ink-calligraphy influence with Genji’s classic dragon identity, you'll flaunt a style that feels disciplined and deadly. Four levels will deepen the Mythic, adding movement and reactivity as you become a battlefield blade master.

Level 1 unlocks the weapon, establishing your Mythic presence through unique ink and dragon details.

unlocks the weapon, establishing your Mythic presence through unique ink and dragon details. Level 2 adds reactivity, bringing your weapons to life with flowing splatter effects.

adds reactivity, bringing your weapons to life with flowing splatter effects. Level 3 unlocks two flourish animations to celebrate your eliminations, by spinning your shuriken into two variations.

unlocks two flourish animations to celebrate your eliminations, by spinning your shuriken into two variations. Level 4 lets you master the blade with a kill VFX where ink follows your command as you slash through enemies.

Stadium Report

Stadium will keep its evolution going as Ramattra punches in, and Juno gets reworked for better balance and reliability. Plus, Lijiang Night Market lights things up as a new Control map, full of sharp angles to shake up your strategies. Seasonal resets are being replaced with a decay system for smoother competitive transitions that should feel a bit better overall.

And… Jetpack Cat will be flying into Stadium at midseason, ready to dfjab%srwe8#b$eg!

(you know, as cats do)

Perks Mini Refresh

A handful of Heroes will pick up new Perk options this season, giving you a few more ways to play, with a little more flexibility and some fresh options to explore:

Ramattra gains Prolonged Barrier, a Minor Perk that increases Void Barrier’s size and duration by 25%.

Pharah gains a new Minor Perk that lets Concussive Blast deal up to 50 explosion damage.

Reaper gains Trigger Finger, a new Major Perk that refreshes Dire Triggers cooldown when using an ability and reloading.

Soldier: 76 gains Agility Training, a Major Perk that increases Sprint speed by up to 60% after two seconds of sprinting.

Mercy gains Double Dose, a Major Perk that gives Flash Heal an additional charge.

Sakura Collection

The battlefield is in full bloom with soft looks and sharp outcomes from April 14 – May 4. Sakura Hanzo, Genji, Freja, Juno, Emre, and Junker Queen are draped in traditional designs inspired by the beautiful cherry blossoms that mark the end of winter. With a range of style options from light and whimsical to something sharper, the Sakura Collection will see you blossom into Spring however you’d like.

Overwatch x LE SSERAFIM

Third time’s the charm! Overwatch x LE SSERAFIM are back on tour, bringing their energy, attitude, and bold aesthetic to the fight once more! Featuring vibrant colors and standout details — like Ashe's dynamite with RGB effects — this collection is a perfect pick for Overwatch and LE SSERAFIM fans. The returning crossover packs all 15 dazzling Legendary skins, including the FEARLESS, Blue Flame, and original collab skins. They’re available individually or in bundles, for you to have full control over your spotlight looks.

Hit the Shop stage for your FEARLESS battlefield encore with Overwatch x LE SSERAFIM from April 14 – 27.

Spring Loaded Battle Passes

The Season 2 Battle Passes are spring loaded with rewards that will have you flourishing on the battlefield. It’s in air and in the tiers, filled with seasonal cosmetics, Legendary and Epic skins, currencies, and more. Plus, earn up to 80 Mythic Prisms to unlock the new Mythic Volted Overdrive Soldier: 76 or Genji's Sumi-ichimonji Weapon Skin!

Magic also emerges from the blooming wild into the Premium Battle Pass, combining beauty and a spark of mischief through Legendary Spring Fairies Ashe, Lifeweaver, Moira, Wuyang, and Echo.

Add more glow and some colorful grit to the season with Spring Fairy Illari and Painter Sierra from the Ultimate Battle Pass, plus get 20 Tier Skips and 2,000 Overwatch Coins.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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