Sony Announces R-Rated Bloodborne Animated Movie - News

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Sony Pictures has announced it is developing an R-rated animated movie based on the video game Bloodborne.

The film will be co-produced by PlayStation Productions, Lyrical Animation, and Sean McLoughlin (better known as YouTube content creator jacksepticeye). Sony Pictures is co-financing the film with the Lyrical Animation parent company Lyrical Media.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch during the studio's CinemaCon presentation will be "very true" to the gory spirit of Bloodborne.

The video game Bloodborne released for the PlayStation 4 in March 2015. It was developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Thanks, Variety.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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