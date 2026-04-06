Frostpunk Coming to Switch - News

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Frostpunk lead designer Jakub Stokalski announced the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. A release date was not revealed.

"I love Frostpunk because you always carry with you all of the harsh decisions that you make and all of the guilt," said Stokalski. "Soon, you’ll be able to do that quite literally because Frostpunk is coming to Nintendo Switch.

"That’s right, all of the exciting gameplay and moral tension that made it into a modern classic, ready to be enjoyed on the go. As lead designer of the original Frostpunk and co-director of the sequel, being able to bring this game to so many of you is a dream come true. It’s the perfect culmination of the journey."

Frostpunk first released for PC in April 2018, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox One in October 2019, and for iOS and Android in October 2024. A definitive version of the game, Frostpunk 1886, is also in the works.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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