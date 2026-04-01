Table Flip Simulator Launches May 21 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher PM Studio and developer YummyYummyTummy announced the physics-based puzzle game, Table Flip Simulator, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 21 for $14.99.

"Life can be so stressful," said YummyYummyTummy director Spencer Yip. "I wanted to make Table Flip Simulator for people to destress through destruction and turn everyday frustrations into slapstick comedy with big flip energy. The story begins with the player’s boss demanding they work overtime on their birthday and your hero’s journey is to become President of the most powerful nation on Earth, Antarctica."

PM Studios CEO Michael Yum added, "We’re always looking for games that surprise us and Table Flip Simulator did that immediately; it takes a universally relatable moment and transforms it into a creative playground and runs with it in the best possible way. It has that cool, retro charm, it’s unpredictable, hilarious and every time you play, something new happens. That’s exactly the kind of playful, innovative experience we love bringing to players."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ready to blow off some steam? In Tableflip Simulator, players can let loose and unleash wildly fun, over-the-top chaos—flipping, throwing, and smashing their way through wildly unpredictable scenarios. Whether pulling shifts as a barista, or stepping into the role of the President of Antarctica, there’s always room to go far beyond a simple table flip. Experiment with a wide range of objects and mechanics, trigger outrageous physics-driven chain reactions and think destructively outside of the box. Rack up points while taking on bosses that are equal parts epic and ridiculous—the world can be completely wrecked.

Turn Bad Days Into Big Flips

Step into everyday roles like a barista, moviegoer or teacher, as Table Flip Simulator turns ordinary situations into unpredictable, high-energy destruction.

Experiment with Destructive Gameplay

Freely wreak havoc in any location by experimenting with different items and targets to create uniquely destructive combinations and rack up points.

Hilarious Puzzle Solving Gameplay

Each stage offers a unique task and optional challenges for top scores, whether it’s serving customers in a coffee shop, energizing a nightclub, or taking charge while wrecking a not-Oval political office, all while encouraging creative thinking and total chaos.

Big Flippin’ Boss Fights

Show off your throwing skills in high-stakes battles, from brawling with a college professor to taking down a massive kaiju by hurling and smashing objects in increasingly epic ways.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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