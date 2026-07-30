Splatoon Raiders Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 50K - Sales

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Splatoon Raiders (NS2) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 474,684 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 26, 2026.

Rhythm Heaven Groove (NS) is in second place with sales of 78,355 units, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 23,468 units, and Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (NS) came in fourth place with sales of 7,227 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 6,661 units, Pokémon Pokopia (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 5,796 units, and eFootball Kick-Off! (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 5,578 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,106 units, Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou! (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,961 units, and eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 (PS5) is in 10th place with sales of 3,915 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 50,168 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 9,184 units, the Switch 1 sold 7,167 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 151 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Splatoon Raiders (Nintendo, 07/23/26) – 474,684 (474,684) (New) [NSW] Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo, 07/02/26) – 78,355 (674,592) [NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 23,468 (1,500,025) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 (Konami, 06/11/26) – 7,227 (183,236) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 6,661 (3,000,749) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 5,796 (1,092,495) [SW2] eFootball Kick-Off! (Konami, 06/04/26) – 5,578 (60,517) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,106 (4,245,173) [NSW] Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou! (Konami, 07/02/26) – 3,961 (68,398) [PS5] eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 (Konami, 07/16/26) – 3,915 (24,576)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 50,168 (6,102,027) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 8,512 (1,370,791) Switch Lite – 3,771 (6,999,458) Switch OLED Model – 2,770 (9,612,780) Switch – 626 (20,305,232) PlayStation 5 Pro – 363 (367,412) PlayStation 5 – 309 (5,921,999) Xbox Series S – 71 (342,799) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 57 (33,165) Xbox Series X – 23 (328,294)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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