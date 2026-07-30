DragonSword: Awakening Sales Top 200,000 Units, PS and Nintendo Versions in Development - Sales

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Developer HOUND13 announced the action RPG, DragonSword: Awakening, has sold over 200,000 units.

DragonSword: Awakening released for PC via Steam on July 23. PlayStation and Nintendo versions have ben confirmed to be in development.

Read details on the game below:

Explore the anime-style open world of the Continent of Orbis, brought to life with Unreal Engine 5! Recruit unique companions, unleash spectacular Status Ailment tag-team action, and embark on an epic journey to save the world from the threat of a Dragon reawakened after 60 years.

A Boy’s Breathtaking Journey to Save the World Begins

Lute, a young boy traveling toward Orbis—the first kingdom built by humankind—finds himself swept up in the lives of Johnny, a mercenary, and Castella, an Elf, stumbling headfirst into the chaotic life of a mercenary.

Amid hectic days spent with his colorful companions, a massive shadow looms over the peaceful continent, and Lute’s destiny begins to spiral.

Can the boy become the Dragon Sword—the Hero destined to save the continent?

A Wondrous Adventure in an Anime-Style Open World – Explore the Continent of Orbis—a radiant, warmly colored fantasy world brought to life with Unreal Engine 5!

– Explore the Continent of Orbis—a radiant, warmly colored fantasy world brought to life with Unreal Engine 5! A Living, Breathing Open World – Venture across beautiful meadows, secret cellars beneath watchtowers, treasure-filled deep seas, and hidden caves and dungeons—all yours to explore on foot.

– Venture across beautiful meadows, secret cellars beneath watchtowers, treasure-filled deep seas, and hidden caves and dungeons—all yours to explore on foot. Reliable Adventure Companions – Travel with trusty allies and adorable collectible companions called Familiars that aid you on your journey.

– Travel with trusty allies and adorable collectible companions called Familiars that aid you on your journey. Where Everyday Life Becomes an Adventure – Combine ingredients found across the continent to create new dishes through Cooking, solve the problems of local residents, and become a true member of Orbis.

Thrilling Tag-Team Action Using Status Ailments

Experience the spectacular tag-team action unique to Dragon Sword.

Status Ailments and Signal Skills – Each of the 19 Heroes possesses distinct Status Ailment abilities. Stack Status Ailments with Active Skills, then chain devastating combos with powerful Signal Skills for an exhilarating combat experience.

– Each of the 19 Heroes possesses distinct Status Ailment abilities. Stack Status Ailments with Active Skills, then chain devastating combos with powerful Signal Skills for an exhilarating combat experience. Endless Signal Switching – Heroes weave in and out of battle in endless combo chains through Switching Signals! Build your own team with diverse combinations and craft your ultimate stylish combat.

Precious Bonds and Their Stories

From allies who fight alongside you to village guards, every character in Orbis carries a story of their own.

Heroes with Deep Narratives – Discover factions entangled in complex interests and the hidden depths of the Heroes within them.

– Discover factions entangled in complex interests and the hidden depths of the Heroes within them. Characters Brimming with Personality – From an eccentric Elf who studies archaeology to a mysterious girl who traverses dimensions—forge bonds with a colorful cast and draw closer to the truth of the world.

The Dragon Awakened After 60 Years and the Legacy of Six Heroes

Long ago, a Dragon brought the continent to the brink of destruction, and six Heroes rose to save it.

Now, 60 years later, a Dragon has appeared once more on the peaceful Continent of Orbis.

You will take on a critical quest to find the Heroes of old and confront the returning Dragon’s threat. Tracing the footsteps of the legendary Heroes across the continent, you will uncover their hidden secrets.

Until the boy Lute and his mercenary band rise to become the Heroes who will save the continent…

Can they truly become the Dragon Sword, saviors of the continent, or will fate lead them down a different path?

Join them on this arduous journey and find out!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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