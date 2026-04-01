The Spell Brigade Launches April 29 for PS5 and PC - News

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Developer Bolt Blaster Games announced the cooperative bullet heaven roguelite game, The Spell Brigade, will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on April 29.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After selling over one million copies during Early Access and earning a “Very Positive” rating across over 13,000 Steam reviews, the four-player cooperative spellslinger roguelite is preparing its biggest update yet.

To celebrate this milestone achievement with their community, the team has cooked up an amazing animated trailer to announce the release date. Have a watch!

What’s New in the Full Release?

The Spell Brigade already had a ton of content and continuous updates to keep you busy for hours on end, alone or with friends, and the upcoming 1.0 update will make it even more appealing to return for more!

New Foes: The update introduces new enemies and challenges, including resource-stealing thieves, powerful elite variants that act as mini-bosses, and a brand-new boss encounter.

The update introduces new enemies and challenges, including resource-stealing thieves, powerful elite variants that act as mini-bosses, and a brand-new boss encounter. Improved Progression: A new Ascension system lets players reset their wizard rank in exchange for upgraded badges, while optional difficulty modifiers add challenge for those seeking a tougher experience and faster rank gains. As their reward, players will unlock secret outfits that alter each wizard’s starting spell, opening up new playstyles and build possibilities.

A new Ascension system lets players reset their wizard rank in exchange for upgraded badges, while optional difficulty modifiers add challenge for those seeking a tougher experience and faster rank gains. As their reward, players will unlock secret outfits that alter each wizard’s starting spell, opening up new playstyles and build possibilities. New Original Soundtrack: The update is further enhanced by an original soundtrack from Grammy-winning composer Austin Wintory, known for his amazing work on famous games like Journey, ABZU, Assassin’s Creed, Hades II, and more. He composed an epic soundtrack for The Spell Brigade, with tracks for every Realm and Boss Battle.

The update is further enhanced by an original soundtrack from Grammy-winning composer Austin Wintory, known for his amazing work on famous games like Journey, ABZU, Assassin’s Creed, Hades II, and more. He composed an epic soundtrack for The Spell Brigade, with tracks for every Realm and Boss Battle. A New Wizard: Perhaps the most welcome surprise, the update also rings in the 15th playable wizard to the roster!

…And there’s even more to discover when 1.0 drops!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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