Serious Sam: Shatterverse Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Behaviour Interactive have announced Serious Sam: Shatterverse for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Serious Sam Stone is back, but this time he’s not alone. Uber Mental’s maniacal machinations have fractured the walls between universes, and now Sam’s from multiple dimensions must learn to work together to repair the Shatterverse.

As part of the Serious Program, a multidimensional force opposing Uber Mental, you’ll travel across shifting universes to finish battles other Sams couldn’t. Mental has been hunting the hero across realities, and in many timelines, he’s already won. Now, it’s your turn to push back. To advance, you must bring down his five lieutenants, each a formidable boss in search of total annihilation.

Wield a relentlessly destructive arsenal of devastating weapons, unlock powerful boons, and experiment with run modifiers that reshape gameplay. In true roguelite fashion, death is never the end, and each run opens the door to new strategies and limitless possibilities across the Shatterverse.

Multiverse Mayhem

Reality cracked and now Serious Sams from multiple universes are fighting the same war. Team up across shifting worlds, collide with alternate versions of the legend, and bring guns-blazing chaos to timelines that were never supposed to meet.

Big Guns, Serious Damage

Pack the classics, then crank it into the weird. Wield a mix of iconic Serious Sam staples and brand-new toys, built for one purpose – clearing arenas when Mental’s hordes decide hundreds is a warm-up. Explosive, loud, and extremely violent.

Escalating Destruction

A world full of unstable anomalies, hidden portals, and high-risk opportunities that can supercharge a run, or end it instantly. Push forward greater rewards, unlock powerful modifiers, and upgrades that permanently expand your possibilities.

Mental’s Horde, Remixed

Familiar foes are back, and they brought friends. Face a selection of classic Serious Sam enemies alongside fresh monsters, all under Mental’s control, all engineered to overwhelm you, and all begging to be turned into mush.

Arcade-Style First-Person Shooter Energy

High-adrenaline, run-and-gun arena chaos, big battlefields, nonstop pressure, and perfectly-timed one-liners when everything’s on fire. Shatterverse leans into the Serious Sam legacy and pushes it forward with procedurally shifting runs across hand-crafted arenas set in previously unexplored worlds.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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