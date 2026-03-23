PATLABOR the Case Files Announced for PS5 and PC - News

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Publisher Good Smile Company and developer Chime Corporation have announced 3D action game, PATLABOR the Case Files, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Relive numerous iconic scenes from Mobile Police Patlabor in this home console 3D action game. Play from different perspectives—“Main Missions” as Special Vehicle Section 2, and “Another Side Missions” as their adversaries. Over 20 Labors appear in the game—master everything from the Ingram to the Griffon and Type Zero. Includes a “Simulator Mode” where you can engage in shooting practice and Labor-versus-Labor combat.

Story

Labors. The generic term for robots developed for industrial use. Widely adopted in construction and civil engineering, crimes involving Labors rapidly increased. The Metropolitan Police Department established the Special Vehicle Section 2 Patrol Labor Squadron to counter this threat. Thus the “Patlabor” was born.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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