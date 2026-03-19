Ubisoft Reportedly Lays Off 105 at Tom Clancy Studio Red Storm as Dev Ends Game Development - News

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Ubisoft has laid off 105 employees at Tom Clancy game studio Red Storm Entertainment as the developer will no longer develop games, according to a report from VideoGamesChronicle that claims Ubisoft made the announcement internally.

The studio will remain open, however, it will focus on global IT and support the Snowdrop engine. All game developers have been laid off.

Red Storm Entertainment was founded in 1996 by author Tom Clancy and is best known for its work on the Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon franchise. The studio most recently released 2023's Assassin's Creed Nexus VR. It was developing Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland until it was cancelled in May 2024.

Recent Tom Clancy games were developed by other Ubisoft studios. This includes Massive Entertainment on The Division, Ubisoft Montreal on Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft Paris on Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Ubisoft Toronto on the Splinter Cell remake.

Red Storm did co-develop 2012's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, and supported development on 2016's Tom Clancy's The Division and multiple Far Cry games.

Ubisoft has been cutting costs by cancelling six games, delaying seven games, closing multiple studios, and laying off employees.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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