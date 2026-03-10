Resident Evil Requiem Story Expansion Confirmed - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has released a new video from Resident Evil Requiem director Koshi Nakanishi that revealed the game will be getting a story expansion, a photo mode, a "surprise" in May, and a new mini game.

"I’m Nakanishi, the director of Resident Evil Requiem. Our game was released on February 27, and thanks to our players’ overwhelming response, we’ve already sold over five million copies. On behalf of the development team, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude. Thank you very much!" said Nakanishi.

"We released an update the other day to fix a variety of issues, and we will continue to address any other bugs and performance issues. But that’s not all. We are also planning to add more content.

"First, the much-awaited photo mode. On top of that, there’s another surprise coming around May. We’re planning to add a mini-game. We hope to continue providing support on Resident Evil Requiem to live up to its positive reception."

He added, "We are planning to make extra story content! In this story, we will delve deeper into the world of Requiem. We’re hard at work on it now. It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you’ll look forward to it. Thank you all again for your support!"

Resident Evil Requiem released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

