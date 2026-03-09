Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Ships Over 2 Million Units - Sales

Konami announced Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater shipped over two million units as of February 17. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from one million units shipped on day one.

"Konami is pleased to announce that the cumulative number of units shipped worldwide of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which was released on August 28, 2025, has exceeded 2 million units," reads the announcement.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in August 2025.

