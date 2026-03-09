The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Gets Final Trailer - News

Nintendo and Illumination has released the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

It was also revealed Yoshi will be voiced by Donald Glover, Wart will be voiced by Luis Guzman, and Honey Queen will be voiced by Issa Rae.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo, and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., Donald Glover as Yoshi, Luis Guzman as Wart, Issa Rae as Honey Queen, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Brie Larson as Rosalina.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will premiere in theaters on April 1 in the US and other markets, while it will release throughout the month of April in select territories.

