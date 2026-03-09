SiN: Reloaded Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

3D Realms and Nightdive Studios, Slipgate Ironworks, and Ritual Entertainment announced the remaster of the 1998 first-person shooter, SiN: Reloaded, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2026.

From Nightdive Studios, SiN: Reloaded is a completely remastered experience of the 1998 shooter from Ritual Entertainment. This diamond-in-the-rough, story-driven FPS features memorable characters, horrific enemies, and a devastating arsenal that pushed the Quake II Engine to its limits.

Enter a near-future dystopian world as security consultant Colonel John R. Blade as you take on the seductively evil Doctor Elexis Sinclaire. When Elexis, the CEO of SinTEK Industries, begins injecting the streets with a DNA-altering drug, it’s time to reassess the laws of morality. As Blade, you’ve made a religion out of fighting crime. Now you’re going to make Elexis pay for her sins by taking on her unholy army of genetically-engineered mutants.

SiN was celebrated for introducing a groundbreaking amount of interactivity in every level. Hack your way into computer terminals using DOS-style code, use elevators and security cameras to wreak havoc, you can even zip around in a forklift, patrol boat and a helicopter. Your actions have consequences, creating branching paths as the game progresses. SiN also helped to pioneer the ability to knock weapons out of an opponent’s hands and take area-specific damage from their attacks.

SiN: Reloaded includes the Wages of SiN extra mission pack, where you take on a diabolical mafia boss with a new army of dangerous mutants. Both games have been optimized using the KEX Engine to play on modern systems. The graphics throughout have been beautifully remastered with new textures, control schemes have been modernized, and maps have been improved with Nightdive’s established precision.

Features:

Play the original SiN and the SiN: Wages of Sin extra mission pack, optimized using the KEX Engine.

SiN and the SiN: Wages of Sin extra mission pack, optimized using the KEX Engine. Beautifully remastered graphics with HD textures and models, (up to) 4K resolution at 144 frames per second, anti-aliasing, and upgraded 2D screens and menu art.

Overhauled control schemes and modernized user interface.

Improved maps throughout the game.

Swap between remastered visuals and the original SiN Gold version.

SiN Gold version. Brand-new achievements.

Higher resolution Zak Belika tracks mixed / engineered by Chris Mock.

