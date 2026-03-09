Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta Launches April 28 for Switch - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 28 worldwide.

The gam is currently available for the Nintendo Switch in Japan. It is a port of Ys: Memories of Celceta, which released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, and PC.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

World-famous adventurer Adol Christin awakens alone in the unfamiliar land of Celceta, remembering nothing more than his own name. Eager to unravel the mystery of his past and his current predicament, Adol begins his search for clues to his identity in a nearby town. Joined by the thief, Duren, who claims to have spent some time at his side these past weeks, the young adventurer soon earns the favor of the local Romun Army general. The general tasks the duo with documenting the untamed wilderness of the Great Forest of Celceta. Though none have ever returned from this dangerous quest, Adol sets off with Duren in hopes of reclaiming his lost memories. Along the way he meets numerous other individuals who seem to have encountered him before and must carefully determine who among them can be trusted.

Experience a timeless chapter in the storied RPG franchise making its debut on Nintendo Switch, filled with duplicitous schemes, treacherous geography, and secretive characters. As the adventure that immediately follows the events of Ys X: Nordics, and which laid the groundwork for gameplay systems that would be seen in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA and beyond, Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta is a special opportunity to go deeper into the series’ history and see the evolution that continues to drive its remarkable longevity. Explore and map out your way across a dangerous landscape, taking advantage of a unique tag-team party combat system that allows for creativity and strategy. Seek the truth of Adol’s past against the musical backdrop of a refreshed soundtrack. Re-awaken the spirit of adventure, exclusively on Nintendo Switch, in Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta.

Exhilarating Party-Based Action

Strategic party battles challenge players to change their tactics on the fly, and allies can pick up new abilities in the midst of battle that can help them gain the advantage against powerful enemies.

Dynamic Exploration of a Dangerous Land

Celceta is a vast and mysterious land, filled with interesting people and thrilling adventures. Players can take advantage of a robust mapping system as they discover all the challenges and rewards that await.

Enhanced Musical Experience

The sweeping score guiding Adol’s journey through Celceta returns, along with a newly recorded, re-interpreted version, allowing players to choose their own auditory adventure.

