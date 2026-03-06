South of Midnight Launches March 31 for PS5 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Compulsion Games announced South of Midnight will launch for the PlayStation 5 on March 31.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2025. It is also planned to launch for the Nintendo Switch this spring.

View the PS5 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, the award-winning South of Midnight is a spellbinding third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South.

As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver: a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family’s shared past and – if she’s lucky – find her way to a place that feels like home.

A Dark Modern Folktale

When a hurricane rips through Prospero, Hazel is pulled into a Southern Gothic world of memory made real and must embark on a journey to rescue her mother and safeguard her hometown. In this folktale for modern times, Hazel will need to reconcile the weight of family, history, and legacy against her own identity.

Confront Mythical Creatures

Wield an ancient power to restore creatures and uncover the traumas that consume them. Cast weaving magic to fight destructive Haints, explore the diverse regions of the South, and reweave the tears in the Grand Tapestry.

Haunting Beauty of the Gothic South

Discover the lush, decayed county of Prospero and its locals. Experience a crafted visual style, touching storytelling, and immersive music inspired by the complex and rich history of the South.

