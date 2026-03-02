Capcom Spotlight Set for March 5 - News

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Capcom announced it will host a Capcom Spotlight showcase this Thursday, March 5 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will be 30 minutes in length and feature "the latest information about Capcom’s upcoming releases."

Confirmed games include Mega Man: Dual Override, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, and Street Fighter 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

