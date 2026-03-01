PEPPERED: An Existential Platformer Launches for Consoles on April 7 - News

Publisher Lynxbyte Games and developer Mostly Games announced the platformer, PEPPERED: An Existential Platformer, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 7.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console port trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

PEPPERED: An Existential Platformer is an existential platformer where you have ONE SHOT at everything.

Every choice, every boss battle, and every failure impact the branching plotline and determine how the story will go and how it will end. Will you save the world—or fail miserably?

Synopsis

Seeing apathy in the face of doomsday, an office intern decides to save the world by themselves. But the world responds by summoning the police, angry mobs, and the media, branding them as a terrorist.

Branching Narrative – Multiple endings. Multiple story routes. Your failures and choices affect the story, which branches out heavily—sometimes taking you to completely unique locations with unique scenes, characters, or gameplay mechanics.

Platforming Action

Run. Jump. Die. Scream at the screen.

One-Shot Boss Fights

Challenging boss fights! If you lose, the game will not reset or give you a second chance—it will go on, incorporating your loss and changing the story accordingly.

Choices

Make story choices, ranging from dialogue responses to actions. These will either affect the characters, the scene’s outcome, or the ending you get.

Stealth Sections

Get caught, sneak past, or find a secret solution. Every section features a unique character, permanent outcomes, and dumb gags.

Exploration

Immerse yourself in a bizarre world full of weirdos and sad people! Talk with colorful NPCs, poke around the environment, or ignore it all.

Completely Random Crap

Maybe you’ll have to use a shopping cart to run away from thugs? Perhaps you’ll have to write a presentation or gamble with a street corner lunatic? Who knows? (I do.)

An Office Chair

You can spin in it.

