BeXide Announces The Fox's Way Home - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

BeXide has announced The Fox's Way Home – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It will launch on February 26. Those who own the Switch version can upgrade using the $2.99 Upgrade Pack.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The Fox's Way Home – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition offers:

Frame Rate: Improved frame rates provide smoother gameplay.

Improved frame rates provide smoother gameplay. Higher Resolution: High-resolution support provides even sharper graphics.

High-resolution support provides even sharper graphics. Mouse Control: You can now switch the right Joy-Con 2 to mouse mode for mouse-based controls.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles