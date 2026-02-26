Ppsychological Horror FPS Flesh & Wire Announced for PS5 and PC - News

Running With Scissors has announced psychological horror first-person shooter, Flesh & Wire, for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch in 2027.

"Flesh & Wire is an idea we’ve been talking about internally and with our community for a long time," said Running With Scissors founder Vince Desi. "With POSTAL, we’ve explored satire and our own sense of humor as the series has progressed. Now with Flesh & Wire, we’re returning to our dark, psychological horror roots—another genre we trailblazed."

Flesh & Wire is a first-person shooter that delves into the psychological horror roots of the POSTAL series. Venture into this twisted reality as Angel, a hapless victim suddenly swept up in a fever dream of conspiracy and blood as she seeks answers and vengeance against the crazed gunman who changed her life forever.

Features:

Wreak a bloody wrath with a brutal arsenal at your disposal, from conventional weaponry and explosives to improvised arms and unearthly tools. Summon the surreal powers of otherworldly artifacts to hasten the bloodshed.

Swiftly execute the oncoming assault of deadly military forces and shadowy agents, the onslaught of mysterious zealots at the outskirts of civilization, and the restless beckoning of dire beings from further beyond.

Systematically clear out the varied locales in your trek, from the familiar streets of home to the fringes of the city limits and onward reaching the desolate valleys and snow-topped mountains, all while experiencing grotesque visions blending memories and monsters into a warped world that a voice in the back of your mind dubs the Dreamscape.

Document the discoveries of new weapons, strange creatures, and more in the growing tome of gruesome knowledge that is the Journal. Search for secret messages and hidden recordings to piece together the truth behind the madness.

Return to the dark, primordial roots of the POSTAL series. The earth is hungry…

