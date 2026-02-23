One Game for the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March 2026 Has Leaked - News

posted 49 minutes ago

one of the games that will be included in the PlayStation Plus monthly games for March 2026 has leaked via reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs.

The leaked title is golf game, PGA Tour 2K25, which released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2025 and for the Nintendo Switch on February 6. It was published by 2K and developed by HB Studios.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for March 2026 according to the leaker will be available from March 3 until April 7.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for February are still available until March 2 and includes Undisputed for the PS5, Subnautica: Below Zero for the PS5 and PS4, Ultros for the PS5 and PS4, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for PS4.

