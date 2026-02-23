MOUSE: P.I. for Hire Delayed to April 16 - News

PlaySide Publishing and developer Fumi Games announced MOUSE: P.I. for Hire has been delayed from March 19 to April 16. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"Today, we have an important update to share with you all," reads the announcement post. "We have made the decision to move the release date of MOUSE: P.I. for Hire to April 16, 2026.

"As we approach the final stages of development, we want to ensure we are taking the extra time and care needed to make MOUSE: P.I. for Hire an experience to remember. We remain unwavering in our goal to deliver you the best game we can, and that will take just an extra few weeks.

"We are excited to share more of the game with you in the lead up to launch. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your incredible support."

