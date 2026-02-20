Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen Launches February 27 for Switch - News

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will be launching Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 27 for $19.99 each. Pre-orders are now open.

Here is the eShop links for Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the games below:

Pokemon FireRed Version

Set off on a grand adventure to become the Pokemon League Champion-now on Nintendo Switch!

Celebrate 30 years of Pokemon with this Nintendo Switch version of the Pokemon FireRed Version game originally released on the Game Boy Advance system! Explore the Kanto region, discover wild Pokemon around every corner, and aim to complete your Pokedex as you battle your way to success. Earn badges as you develop winning strategies to use against each experienced Gym Leader, and uncover amazing secrets in your quest to be the best Trainer.

This digital exclusive contains the Sevii islands, where even more Pokemon await. You can also visit the Pokemon Wireless Club to trade, battle, and chat with other players via local wireless!

Support for Pokemon HOME is coming soon.

You’ll be able to bring the Pokemon you catch and train to the place where all Pokemon gather-support for Pokemon HOME is coming to Pokemon FireRed Version!

Pokemon LeafGreen Version

Set off on a grand adventure to become the Pokemon League Champion-now on Nintendo Switch!

Celebrate 30 years of Pokemon with this Nintendo Switch version of the Pokemon LeafGreen Version game originally released on the Game Boy Advance system! Explore the Kanto region, discover wild Pokemon around every corner, and aim to complete your Pokedex as you battle your way to success. Earn badges as you develop winning strategies to use against each experienced Gym Leader, and uncover amazing secrets in your quest to be the best Trainer.

This digital exclusive contains the Sevii islands, where even more Pokemon await. You can also visit the Pokemon Wireless Club to trade, battle, and chat with other players via local wireless!

Support for Pokemon HOME is coming soon.

You’ll be able to bring the Pokemon you catch and train to the place where all Pokemon gather-support for Pokemon HOME is coming to Pokemon LeafGreen Version!

