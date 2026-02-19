Sony: 'Rising Costs of Memory Procurement Will Have a Certain Impact on Sales of New PS Hardware' - News

Sony in a Q&A with investors that was recently translated to English was asked if the increase in memory costs would cause a price hike for the PlayStation 5. Sony did not provide any specifics, but did say the rising costs will have an impact on hardware sales.

"We will provide information about the impact on next fiscal year’s financial results at the appropriate time," reads Sony's response.

"PS5 is now in its sixth year since its launch, has an installed base of 92 million units on a sell-in (shipped) basis, and has created a very healthy ecosystem. As is the case this fiscal year, the majority of our sales for next fiscal year and beyond is expected to come from software sales and network services, which will not be affected by memory prices.

"Although rising costs of memory procurement will have a certain impact on sales of new PS hardware, we had originally anticipated a relatively gradual decline in hardware unit sales in the latter half of the lifecycle, so we believe that our available options are relatively broad."

Sony in a separate question did reveal the reason for the decline in profits for the quarter ending December 2025 was due to the worldwide PlayStation 5 hardware discounts. However, Sony believes this will lead to improved profits over the long term.

"The main factor behind the decline in 3Q profit margin compared with 1Q and 2Q is the year-end holiday hardware promotion on a global basis," said Sony. "Although this suppressed 3Q profit, we think it will contribute to lifetime value in the mid- to long-term. Toward fiscal year-end, we are not currently considering any specific measures regarding inventory. "

The company was also asked about user engagement on PlayStation during the holidays and how "it appears somewhat stagnant."

"Regarding holiday season user engagement, we see it as having remained solid, and we believe that our platform has very strong momentum," said Sony. "While the way users play varies depending on the game title, we are also planning the release of major titles next fiscal year and are viewing the situation optimistically."

