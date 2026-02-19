Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is Out Now - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft have announced and released Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition via the Nintendo eShop for $64.99.

Those who own the Nintendo Switch version can purchase the Upgrade Pack. A physical edition will be available at select retailers on April 16.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, the year is 2054 and Earth has been destroyed. A colony ship of human survivors—including your customizable main character – has narrowly escaped the devastation and crashes on the mysterious planet Mira. Trek across a massive, dangerous world and fight for humanity’s future in this science-fiction RPG. Immerse yourself in an action-packed battle system with a variety of special attacks and skills to employ, enemies of all shapes and sizes to take down and more. You can even pilot a Skell that can fly, transform into a vehicle and wield immense strength in combat—if you can prove yourself to the BLADE organization, first.

Players can also join a squad of up to three other players online and work together to complete tasks such as collecting a certain number of items or felling specific enemies. Up to four squad members can also team up online for special assignments and face off against powerful foes for in-game rewards. Additionally, they can recruit the avatars of other players to their team in the main story.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles