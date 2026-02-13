Sega Plans to 'Release 4 Major New Titles in Mainstay IPs' by March 2027 - News

Sega in its latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 2025 announced it plans "to release four major new titles for mainstay IPs" in its next financial year, which runs from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

It isn't known which four of its IPs will be getting new releases, however, 2026 is the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sega did release Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Tie this week for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Persona 4 Revival, Stranger than Heaven, Total War: Warhammer 40,000, and Total War: Medieval 3 have all been announced, but don't have a release date yet.

New entries in the Virtua Fighter, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, and Alien Isolation series are also in development.

Sega also plans to "maximize title potential through enhancement of 'sales capabilities'" and continue to expand its game IPs into other mediums like film, TV, and books.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

