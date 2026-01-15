Sega Teases Sonic 35th Anniversary With Trailer - News

Sega announced it is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog with a trailer.

The company has a "a high-energy slate" of programs planned throughout to celebrate the the 35 anniversary, which is on June 21. The programs includes digital content, fan meet-ups and community gatherings, exclusive brand and retail partnerships featuring limited merchandise, museum pop-ups and art exhibits, live concert celebrations, and a new narrative podcast.

View the trailer below:

"2026 marks Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th anniversary, a thrilling milestone for one of the most legendary gaming & entertainment icons!" reads the official website for the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog.

"For over three decades, Sonic has raced through generations and inspired fans with his unmatched speed, unstoppable energy and fearless spirit.

"Now, it’s time to honor his incredible journey and celebrate the blue blur’s countless adventures. Get ready to relive the excitement of Sonic’s legacy as we celebrate 35 years of nonstop action!"

