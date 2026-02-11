Subnautica Series Sales Top 18.5 Million Units - Sales

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment in the press release announcing Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero are coming to the Switch 2 revealed the Subnautica series has sold over 18.5 million units.

"Unknown Worlds is a renowned, globally distributed game development studio," reads the press release. "The studio is best known for the genre-defining Subnautica series, which has sold over 18.5 million units worldwide, as well as the Natural Selection franchise and the turn-based strategy game Moonbreaker."

The original Subnautica released for PC in January 2018, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in December 2018, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in May 2021, and for iOS and Android in 2025.

The spin-off Subnautica: Below Zero released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2021.

Subnautica 2 is set to launch later this year in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

