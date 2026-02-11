Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero launches February 17 for Switch 2 - News

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment announced Subnautica – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and Subnautica: Below Zero – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on February 17.

Those who already own the games on the Nintendo Switch can upgrade for free using the Upgrade Pack.

The two games on the Switch 2 will feature graphical improvements, runs at 1440p resolution when docked, and 1080p resolution in handheld mode. Both modes run at a stable 60 frames per second and feature "more responsive controls, enhanced immersion, and a more fluid underwater experience."

"What has always made Subnautica special is the community around it, from the stories players share to the discoveries they make and the sense of wonder that comes from exploring an unknown world together," said Unknown Worlds producer Michael Verrette. "Bringing Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero to Nintendo Switch 2 is about welcoming new players into that community, while giving longtime fans a chance to experience these worlds again in a way that feels fresh, smooth, and more immersive."

Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero are available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

