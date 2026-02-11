[Update] Most of Highguard Developer Wildlight Has Been Laid Off - News

Developer Wildlight has provided an update on social media confirming the lay offs, however, a small team will continue to support Highguard.

"Today we made an incredibly difficult decision to part ways with a number of our team members while keeping a core group of developers to continue innovating on and supporting the game," said Wildlight.

"We're proud of the team, talent, and the product we've created together. We're also grateful for players who gave the game a shot, and those who continue to be a part of our community."

Highguard developer Wildlight Entertainment has been hit with layoffs a little over two weeks after the free-to-play PvP raid shooter released, according to Level Designer Alex Graner in a LinkedIn post.

"Unfortunately, along with most of the team at Wildlight, I was laid off today," said Graner.

"This one really stings as there was a lot of unreleased content I was really looking forward to that I and others designed for Highguard. However, I'm excited for my next adventure. If your team or anyone you know needs an experienced Level Designer, hit me up!"

The game reached a peak of 97,249 concurrent players on Steam on its launch day, but numbers quickly fell off to below 20,000 concurrent players within a couple of days and has been sitting under 10,000 for a week now.

Highguard released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 26.

