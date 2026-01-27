Highguard Nearly Hit 100,000 Concurrent Users on Steam on Launch Day - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 502 Views
The free-to-play PvP raid shooter, Highguard, from developer Wildlight Entertainment released yesterday and it managed to reach a peak of nearly 100,000 concurrent users on Steam.
SteamDB, which tracks the number of players, shows the game reached 97,249 concurrent users.
Despite a decent showing on its launch day the majority of reviews have been negative with just 32.24 percent of over 19,000 reviews being positive as of the time of writing.
Highguard is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
.... and the vast majority played it for a few hours to get a feel of it, decided they didn't like it, and dropped out.
As of writing this comment, there are only around 15k players still in game, and there hasn't been 24 hours just yet. This has deflated fast.
the playerbase is looking likely to be primarily american so a big drop outside american hours on a weekday is to be expected. you need to compare the trend of the daily peaks during peak hours. people tend not to hold marvel rival's count during american hours only being 1/4 of what it is during asian hours against it.
Actually take a look at the reviews and try to count how many have even enough time in the game to have gotten past the tutorial and aren't just a hackneyed meme.
That is cope.... alot of people did give it a honest try, of a few hours. They just didn't enjoy it enough to stick around for longer than that. Again its f2p, it is not hard getting people to try something free... the hard part, is getting them to love it, and stay around.