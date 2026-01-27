Highguard Nearly Hit 100,000 Concurrent Users on Steam on Launch Day - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

The free-to-play PvP raid shooter, Highguard, from developer Wildlight Entertainment released yesterday and it managed to reach a peak of nearly 100,000 concurrent users on Steam.

SteamDB, which tracks the number of players, shows the game reached 97,249 concurrent users.

Despite a decent showing on its launch day the majority of reviews have been negative with just 32.24 percent of over 19,000 reviews being positive as of the time of writing.

Highguard is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

