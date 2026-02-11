Most of Highguard Developer Wildlight Has Been Laid Off - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 454 Views
Highguard developer Wildlight Entertainment has been hit with layoffs a little over two weeks after the free-to-play PvP raid shooter released, according to Level Designer Alex Graner in a LinkedIn post.
"Unfortunately, along with most of the team at Wildlight, I was laid off today," said Graner.
"This one really stings as there was a lot of unreleased content I was really looking forward to that I and others designed for Highguard. However, I'm excited for my next adventure. If your team or anyone you know needs an experienced Level Designer, hit me up!"
The game reached a peak of 97,249 concurrent players on Steam on its launch day, but numbers quickly fell off to below 20,000 concurrent players within a couple of days and has been sitting under 10,000 for a week now.
Highguard released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 26.
I’m having a hard time gauging how much of this is a consequence of getting mass review bombed across Steam, MetaCritic, etc…hm. The gameplay definitely didn’t keep players engaged, so maybe this game was DOA with or without the hate campaign. Not sure.
It got concorded and it's the worst trend in gaming. Ganging up, mocking and ridiculing on a game just because you don't like it is taking it way too far IMO.
Edit: people will say "nothing to do with hate it's just bad game". but Concord and Highguard couldn't survive longer than a month and that only happens with mass dogpiling
The problem was the timing, after Concord, people dont want more of those kind of games and Highguard appears in the last thing in the Game Awards, for me was interesting, but that trailer cause the hate of the players. Also if the game were fun to play then the numbers will continue rising now that the updates are coming. If the game is fun to play it doesnt matter if people say is bad, word of mouth will do its job and the game will succed.