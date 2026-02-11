Peter Molyneux Says He Teared Up Watching the Fable Reveal - News

Peter Molyneux, best known as the creator of the original Fable trilogy, in an interview with IGN said he teared up watching the recent reveal for Playground Games upcoming Fable reboot.

"When I was watching the Fable trailer, I just felt myself tearing up," said Molyneux. "I know that I could probably be slaughtered for saying that, but I am someone who cries frequently, and I felt incredibly emotional, and the reason I felt emotional was: F*** me. This thing that we created, it's going to live, it’s going to carry on. This world, which we loved creating so much, and other people loved, has a life.

"And for me, the saddest thing would be to see it diminish, which is one of the reasons I'm really going back to God games. So that was the overall emotion. I thought it was really smart of them to retell Fable 1 rather than have the burden of continuing the Fable story. I loved seeing some of those references. I thought it was super smart to have the kid’s family turn to stone. I thought that was really smart. And so those were all the plus points."

Molyneux did have one critique and that was he wasn't a fan of how "antiseptic" the visuals are.

"I mean, if I was critical, which I think you want me to be, there was a slight antiseptic feel about it," he said. "But I mean, they've got months and months to build in that character and almost that dirtiness that you want in the world. I never thought Fable as being clean and all the angles being sharp and defined. It's more chaotic.

"It's more what Old England probably used to be, which was not straight lines, the place, it's more crinkling, and all the buckle belts on people are ridiculously large, and the boots and the hands ridiculously large because that is part of the character. So there’s a little bit more of that character, which I would probably foolishly and ridiculously ask for."

When asked if he will play the game once it release and he replied, "Absolutely. For sure. Not as someone looking for the flaws and faults, but as someone who truly loves and adores that universe."

Fable will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Autumn 2026.

