Pacific Drive Tops 1.5 Million Units Sold and 3 Million Players

Developer Ironwood Studios announced Pacific Drive has sold over 1.5 million units worldwide and reached over three million players.

This figure is up from one million units sold as of February 2025.

"We’re thrilled to announce that Ironwood Studios has closed a $4 million seed funding round led by Lifelike Capital!" said the developer. "The funds will go towards the studio's next project following the success of Pacific Drive, Ironwood’s debut title.

"Launched in early 2024, Pacific Drive has sold over one and half million units and, thanks to its inclusion in PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, has been played by over three million players world-wide. Ironwood continues to focus on creating unique and atmospheric games with rich worlds and compelling mechanics."

Ironwood Studios Creative Director and CEO Cassandra Dracott added, "As a team we are very thankful for the opportunity to keep making games and at the same time so incredibly excited for what the future of Ironwood holds. This funding round points us towards the best version of that future and we’re thrilled to work alongside Lifelike Capital to make it a reality."

Pacific Drive released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in February 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S in October 2025.

