Pacific Drive Sales Top 1 Million Units

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Ironwood Studios announced Pacific Drive has sold over one million units worldwide.

Pacific Drive released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in February 2024.

In the shadow of towering evergreens in the Pacific Northwest, you find yourself trapped behind a 300-meter wall. Why was it built and who or what are Remnants? Mysterious voices traverse the airwaves questioning you, warning you. Battling against the elements and anomalies, only one thing is certain, you and your car won’t leave The Zone unchanged.

Left untouched for over thirty years, the Olympic Exclusion Zone is home to all manners of hazards and mysterious phenomena known as anomalies. With only your station wagon for company, navigate the winding roads as you attempt to untangle a web of secrets that have surrounded the area since the 50s. Gather resources to upgrade your car and uncover more clues as you venture further and farther out into the unknown.

Features:

Drive hard and keep your tools handy: repair your car, swap out parts, and gather useful materials.

Outrun the storm while facing strange perils in a world that shifts with every—journey into the Zone.

Scavenge resources to craft new equipment for your car and build new stations in your garage.

Your car, your way—configure your wagon how you want, experimenting with different equipment to navigate a treacherous landscape, and look good doing it.

Unravel the mystery of the Olympic Exclusion Zone, an abandoned research site in an anomaly-filled version of the Pacific Northwest.

