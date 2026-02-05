Rumor: Starfield Coming Soon to PS5 - News

Microsoft has been releasing more of its games on other consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2. One key game that has yet to be ported is Bethesda's Starfield, however, it appears a PS5 release might be around the corner.

Polish website PPE.pl citing its insider Graczdari that handles physical game sales in Europe and correctly leaked the release date for the physical edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered claims to know when it is coming to the PS5.

The leaker claims Starfield will launch for the PS5 on April 7 with a Standard Edition and Premium Edition. This does match a previous rumor from last year claiming the space RPG will launch for the PS5 in spring 2026.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

